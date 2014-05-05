Weather

WEATHER: We'll see 60s for the weekend!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Our warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 60s today, Saturday and Sunday.

Skies will be partly sunny today and Saturday. A weak disturbance will move across the region Saturday night and produce a few showers, but amounts should be on the light side. At this point, it looks like any showers will be out of the area by early Sunday, leading to another nice afternoon!

Big changes on the way for Monday as colder air moves in along with an area of low pressure that moves along the coast. Monday will start out chilly and wet, with the rain ending by afternoon. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Dry and chilly weather returns on Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the 40s,

Have a great Friday!

Big Weather

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents skeptical when Raleigh Santa says he's COVID-19 vaccinated
2 Pfizer trial participants urge others to get vaccine when available
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
6 NC congressmen urge Supreme Court to overturn election results
Black Panther will not be recast following Chadwick Boseman's death
Cape Fear Health sets up overflow tents as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
COVID-19 LATEST: 53 NC hospitals will get first round of vaccines
Show More
Triangle ICUs strangled as COVID-19 cases surge
Communities of color skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Sanford man shot by Harnett Co. deputy faces weapon charges
1 year after Bragg soldier's historic malpractice win, still no action
More TOP STORIES News