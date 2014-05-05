WEATHER: We'll see 60s for the weekend!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Our warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 60s today, Saturday and Sunday.Skies will be partly sunny today and Saturday. A weak disturbance will move across the region Saturday night and produce a few showers, but amounts should be on the light side. At this point, it looks like any showers will be out of the area by early Sunday, leading to another nice afternoon!Big changes on the way for Monday as colder air moves in along with an area of low pressure that moves along the coast. Monday will start out chilly and wet, with the rain ending by afternoon. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid 40s to low 50s.Dry and chilly weather returns on Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the 40s,Have a great Friday!Big Weather