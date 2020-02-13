WEATHER: A weekend warm-up is on the way

Tonight will be seasonable with temperatures in the low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.
High pressure builds into the Carolinas Thursday and we'll transition from mostly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the mid 60s.
A big warm-up arrives for Friday with temperatures at or above 80 degrees. The warming trend continues for both Saturday and Sunday.
However, a cold front arrives on Sunday night and could provide a shower or an isolated thunderstorm. Due to this cold front, Monday will be cooler with highs in the low 70s.
Stay safe out there!
Robert Johnson
