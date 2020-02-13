Weather

WEATHER: A weekend warm-up is on the way

Tonight will be seasonable with temperatures in the low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

High pressure builds into the Carolinas Thursday and we'll transition from mostly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the mid 60s.

A big warm-up arrives for Friday with temperatures at or above 80 degrees. The warming trend continues for both Saturday and Sunday.

However, a cold front arrives on Sunday night and could provide a shower or an isolated thunderstorm. Due to this cold front, Monday will be cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Stay safe out there!

Robert Johnson


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC State Treasurer tests positive for COVID-19
Here's what Durham's stay-at-home order means
Duke Hospital joins study to test potential COVID-19 treatment
Who gets what from Washington's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
$2 trillion virus rescue bill hits late snags in Senate
26-year-old Fayetteville Tech student killed in shooting
AccuWeather: Hurricane forecast calls for 'above-normal' activity
Show More
Durham woman feeds more than 100 families during COVID-19 crisis
Nat'l Cathedral finds 5K masks in crypt, donates them to local hospitals
34-year-old's COVID-19 death should be a wake-up call, friend says
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
Walmart adding sneeze guards to help prevent COVID-19 spread
More TOP STORIES News