Week gets off to foggy start, dry weather ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fog has developed across parts of the region this morning, especially east of the Triangle where fog has become locally dense in a few spots.However, this fog will burn off for sunshine later this morning as we remain under the influence of a ridge of high pressure sitting over the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.This ridge of high pressure will remain in control of our weather through this Friday, keeping the Triangle largely dry with a good amount of sunshine each day. Additionally, temperatures will be running quite high for mid- to late October with highs generally in the upper 70s to near 80, about 8-10 degrees Fahrenheit above average.By Saturday, a weak disturbance is forecast to swing into the Southeast, bringing a few showers and storms to the Triangle.High pressure off the Atlantic coast will then regain control next Monday, helping to dry the area out while temperatures remain above average.Have a great week!Big Weather