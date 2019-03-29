Sunny Skies Today

High pressure will shift off the Eastern Seaboard today. This will lead to a strong south-southwesterly flow and a warm end to the week with highs in the lower 70s. Some high clouds will start to work their way in during the afternoon.
It will stay rather mild tonight with some patchy clouds and lows around 50 degrees. Typically overnight lows are in the lower 40s this late in March.
Saturday will be warmer with increased cloud cover due to a cold front that will be approaching from the west. Temperatures will run well into the 70s, but clouds will thicken as the day progresses.
That cold front will finally arrive on Sunday, bringing showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm. Some of these storms could get gusty, the the folks at the Storm Prediction Center do NOT have us in a risk for severe weather at this time.
As the cold front drifts southeast of the Triangle Sunday night and Monday, much cooler air can be expected with highs falling into the middle to upper 50s, well below normal for this time of year. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s!
This is due to much chillier air being pulled southward by this cold front and a Canadian high pressure settling over the mid-Atlantic region.
After this, we will be closely watching a developing area of low pressure along the Gulf coast next week. There is the potential for this to bring quite a bit of rain during the middle of next week across portions of the Triangle as it lifts northeastward. However, there is still a great deal of uncertainty this far out.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the warmth today!
