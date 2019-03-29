Warm & Dry Tomorrow

Hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather today! If not, you'll have another chance tomorrow.It will stay rather mild tonight with some patchy clouds and lows around 50 degrees. Typically overnight lows are in the lower 40s.Saturday will be warm again with increased cloud cover due to a cold front that will be approaching from the west. Temperatures will run well into the 70s, but clouds will thicken as the day progresses.Look for a few showers on Sunday as the cold front approaches, mainly between morning and mid afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally under a third of an inch. Skies will clear by late afternoon.As the cold front drifts southeast of the Triangle Sunday night and Monday, much cooler air can be expected with highs falling into the middle to upper 50s, well below normal for this time of year. Morning lows will be in the 30s, with a chance for a light freeze or frost by Monday morning.After this, we will be closely watching a developing area of low pressure along the Gulf coast next week. There is the potential for this to bring quite a bit of rain during the middle of next week across portions of the Triangle as it lifts northeastward. However, there is still a great deal of uncertainty this far out.Have a great weekend and enjoy the warmth tomorrow!Chris