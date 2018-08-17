WEATHER

Storm Chances Increase

An upper-level trough over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys Friday will move east Saturday and interact with our very moist air mass already in place. This will produce a good chance for a shower and thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon and into early Saturday night. Any thunderstorm will be heavy with gusty winds and downpours. Highs tomorrow will be near 90.

A weak frontal boundary will move into the region over the weekend and stall to our north.

That front will be a focal point for some additional showers and thunderstorms during this time period. It certainly won't rain all the time. And while there can be a shower or thunderstorm in spots in the morning, the more widespread activity both days will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

By Tuesday, the remains of that front will move north as another trough drops south to the Midwest. This means Tuesday is going to be a warmer day with more sunshine than previous days and only spotty shower or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A stronger cold front will move into the region by Wednesday, setting off more showers and storms. But if the front can make it to the coast, we'll see slightly cooler and less humid weather for late next week!

Have a good weekend,

Chris

