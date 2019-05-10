Weather

Weekend storms will likely impact graduation ceremonies, Mother's Day plans

Big Weather says it might be another wet weekend

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Do you have a graduation outside this weekend? You may stay dry depending on the timing. Let's break down the weekend into four parts: Saturday a.m., Saturday p.m., Sunday a.m., Sunday p.m.

Right now, Saturday morning starts dry. We may see some spotty showers start Friday night, but they tend to shut off overnight. So the ground may be damp Saturday morning, but the skies should be fine.

Saturday afternoon, the showers start to move back. At this point, most of the afternoon stays dry, so I think you've got a fighting chance of getting through any planned ceremonies.

If you've got a graduation party Saturday night, that's a different story. A line of showers and storms could roll through Saturday evening between 6 and 10 p.m. Some of those storms could rumble your party dance floors.

The same system that brings storms could hang up and stay over us Saturday night into Sunday morning.

At this point showers could linger through the morning hours, so UNC and Duke, both having services at 9 a.m., could be wet. It looks like those showers do stop late morning, and then return--likely with some extra hot sauce on them--Sunday afternoon.

We are actually in a risk for severe weather Sunday with the biggest threat from damaging winds or hail.



I want to say this forecast is NOT set in stone. The further out you go in a forecast, the less chance it has of being right and timing of showers and storms is one of the hardest parts of weather to nail down. If you follow my old scoutmaster's advice, you'll be OK: Be prepared!
