A weekend warm-up is on the way

Dry air continues to filter into the Carolinas today on a light wind out of the southwest. While there should be some clouds and even patchy fog around early due to recent rain that has occurred, the balance of today will turn out fairly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid-60s.An upper-level high pressure area, moving into the western half of the Gulf of Mexico, will expand northward later today and tonight with warm, dry air. This will help bring a clear sky to much of the region later today and tonight, and tomorrow will become even warmer with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.That same ridge of high pressure will continue to expand northward through the rest of the week and into this weekend. This will support even warmer air on Saturday with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures both on Saturday and Sunday rise into the mid-80s.A storm forming over western Kansas later tomorrow and tomorrow night will track northeast, eventually drifting into the Great Lakes this weekend. A southward-trailing cold front will move eastward and should reach the spine of the Appalachians by midday on Sunday. This front will move across Central North Carolina, Sunday afternoon and evening with a shower or thunderstorm possible.In the wake of Sunday's front, drier and cooler air will begin to spread out across the region as high pressure builds in from the northwest Sunday night and Monday. Another storm forming over the southern Plains states will move east next week and bring another period of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather