Much Warmer This Weekend

We'll see a taste of summer starting today and into this weekend as a strong, upper-level ridge bulges northward across the southeast U.S. with surface high pressure retreating to the east over the western Atlantic. A stout inversion around 900 mb has lead to a few low clouds early this morning, but like yesterday, we should see more sunshine as the day progresses.Dryer air aloft today will mix down to the surface helping to give us mostly sunny skies by noon with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon helping to boost temperatures well into the 70s for highs. Tonight will be much milder with a southwest surface flow as high pressure pushes east into the Western Atlantic, some low clouds may be possible once again.This weekend will feel much more like Summer with clouds breaking early for sunshine much of the day. With a southwest breeze, temperatures will soar into the low to mid 80s tomorrow, which is not too far from Raleigh's record high of 86 set in 2007. A warm front to our southwest will push through early tomorrow night bringing a southwest breeze and keeping low temperatures very mild only dropping to lows in the upper 60s.Sunday will be another very warm day along with a gusty southwest wind and temperatures rising to the middle 80s for highs. Sunday's current record high appears to be safe as it is 94 from 1907! A cold front trailing from a strong area of low pressure across the eastern Great Lakes will approach central North Carolina later in the day on Sunday. This cold front will push across the Triangle and the Piedmont Sunday night but just a few patches of clouds are expected with no shower activity in the Piedmont.Cooler, but comfortable temperatures arrive behind this cold front for early next week. While temperatures may only top the 70s for Monday, this is still very warm for this time of the year!Bigger changes come to the forecast for Tuesday as low pressure pushes into the Tennessee Valley setting up a warm front through South Carolina and northern Georgia. With surface high pressure over New England, A northwest surface flow through the coastal Plain down into the Piedmont will bring an overcast and cooler day with even some morning drizzle. Then showers ahead of the warm front will reach the Piedmont Tuesday afternoon. Clouds and precipitation will keep high temperatures below-normal Tuesday, only reaching the lower 60s. That storm system will track through the central Appalachians then push off the east coast to our north late Wednesday. Considerable moisture streaming north ahead of the system's approaching cold front will give us a good chance for rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night, some with heavy rainfall with the showers lingering into Wednesday morning. Thursday will see a return of dry weather but seasonably cool and dry conditions.Have a great day!Steve Stewart