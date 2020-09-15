Weather

Smoke from West Coast fires travels cross-country to New York City

NEW YORK -- Smoke from the West Coast wildfires has reached the East Coast.

The New York City sky was hazy on Monday as a result of the smoke becoming caught in the jet streams and traveling to the East Coast.

With the Canadian dry air mass heading towards New York, the state would typically see cobalt-blue skies, but instead, it will be cloudy and hazy.

The area will deal with that in varying degrees over the next couple of days.

"Even though we have a sunny and dry forecast coming up, don't be surprised if it's more of a milky sun, or filtered sun," Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said.

WATCH: Dramatic photos, videos capture orange, hazy Bay Area skies
EMBED More News Videos

All across the San Francisco Bay Area, residents woke up to dark, orange skies. Here's a look at some of the most dramatic images.



NASA has a model of the smoke that is an aerosol forecast that shows where the smoke is coming in.

It will wave in various densities over the Northeast over the next few days.

California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. At least 35 people have been killed.

Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citynew jerseyconnecticutabc7ny instagramfirewildfirenyc weathersmoke
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Va. man charged with stealing missing Raleigh man's SUV
LATEST: NC county wrongly tells 6,700 they have COVID-19
Wake County schools update expected on return to classroom
SUV of Raleigh man found in Va., 39-year-old still missing
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
Huge Krispy Kreme shop opens in Times Square
Louisville agrees to settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
Show More
'Ugly Photo List' scam targets your information
Walmart launches program to rival Amazon Prime
COVID-19 'miracle cure' vaccines are a hoax, warns BBB
Sen. Tillis, Cal Cunningham trade jabs in 1st debate
President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville this weekend
More TOP STORIES News