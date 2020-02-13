Weather

A Cold Rain for Tonight into Tomorrow

A cool rain arrives tonight and persists into the day on Monday. Most of the shower activity will be concentrated in the morning however there will still be the possibility of a shower or two in the afternoon/early evening hours. Highs will only manage to climb into the mid to upper 50s and we'll barely see any sunshine tomorrow.

Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday. It'll be a dry morning and afternoon though a spotty shower will be present in the evening.

Wednesday will be much warmer with temperatures into the mid 70s. Expect a wet start to the day however clouds will break in the afternoon and will allow for a mostly sunny afternoon.

A dry, mild pattern returns for the remainder of the week as temperatures remain in the 70s and even soar into the 80s as we inch closer to next weekend.

Stay safe out there!
Robert Johnson


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, coronavirus task force to give update | LIVE
LATEST: Wake County issues new restrictions amid 49 COVID-19 cases
UNC Health, WakeMed seek community donations for medical supplies
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Dunn church offers 'drive-in' sermons amid COVID-19 pandemic
US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world
NC nurse volunteering in Italy sends warning to the U.S.
Show More
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Congress to vote on relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
Small Rocky Mount plane crashes near South Carolina airport
Raleigh neighborhood takes to their porches for Saturday night social hour
President Trump sends personal letter to Kim Jong Un offering anti-virus cooperation
More TOP STORIES News