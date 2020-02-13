A Cold Rain for Tonight into Tomorrow

A cool rain arrives tonight and persists into the day on Monday. Most of the shower activity will be concentrated in the morning however there will still be the possibility of a shower or two in the afternoon/early evening hours. Highs will only manage to climb into the mid to upper 50s and we'll barely see any sunshine tomorrow.Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday. It'll be a dry morning and afternoon though a spotty shower will be present in the evening.Wednesday will be much warmer with temperatures into the mid 70s. Expect a wet start to the day however clouds will break in the afternoon and will allow for a mostly sunny afternoon.A dry, mild pattern returns for the remainder of the week as temperatures remain in the 70s and even soar into the 80s as we inch closer to next weekend.Stay safe out there!Robert Johnson