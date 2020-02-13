Cold & Wet Start, Warm End to Workweek

Rain overnight across Central North Carolina is expected to taper to a couple of showers today.Nonetheless, the rain shield is going to persist until mid morning across the Triangle, as well as in the Piedmont and along the coast. A low pressure system formed near the South Carolina coast last night, and it will start to pull away from the Outer Banks later today. Because the counter-clockwise flow surrounding that low pressure system has induced an east-northeast wind, temperatures have been in the low and mid-40s. Combined with the expected rain, it will make for a damp and chilly start to the day. However, temperatures in the area are expected to recover into the mid-50s this afternoon, even despite lingering clouds and a couple more showers.We will need to keep an eye on a cool front that has triggered a few locally strong thunderstorms early today in western portions of the Tennessee Valley. Much the convection in the Greater Memphis Area caused by air being vertically lifted by this front has been very elevated. But, thunderstorms could gain a bit of momentum if they re-develop near the southern Appalachians later this afternoon. Drier air will follow on the heels of this frontal passage tonight, and some clearing is expected overnight. Lows are expected to be in the 40s.Tomorrow, any early sunshine fades behind clouds.The next low pressure system reaches southern Missouri later tomorrow afternoon. A few hundred miles ahead of that, a warm front, that will be stretching eastward across Tennessee into the Carolinas, will become active later in the afternoon and tomorrow night. Therefore, although most temperatures in the Triangle tomorrow afternoon should reach themid- and upper 60s, there will be a couple of showers and a thunderstorm around by the end of the day.During midweek, some even warmer weather will be reaching the Carolinas, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-70s on Wednesday. The prevailing wind flow in the upper atmosphere will be from west to east. In addition to allowing weather systems to move swiftly across the eastern two-thirds of the country, it will allow for warmer periods in between these wet episodes.This is why we feel Thursday will bring a return of bright sunshine and a nice afternoon, along with temperatures in the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday will become even warmer with highs in the low and mid-80s. Most of the time late this week is expected to be rain-free, with the next best chance for some rain coming on Saturday night/early Sunday. It will also become cooler on Sunday, with most temperatures returning to the 60s.Have a great week!Bigweather