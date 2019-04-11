Weather

Showers Return Friday

Our nice weather is about to come to an end, unfortunately just as the weekend approaches. This evening and tonight will be dry and mild, with lows in the low and mid 50s.

Moisture will stream into the region tomorrow, with the best chance of showers from the Triangle to the west. Scattered showers are likely by afternoon, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s.

More scattered showers are likely for Saturday, mainly in the afternoon. Highs again will be in the 70s.

A cold front will approach central North Carolina Sunday. Ahead of the front, it will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Most of Sunday will be dry, but showers and storms will be on the increase as we head into the very late afternoon hours. The showers and storms will continue into the evening, then end by Monday morning. Cooler and dry weather will return for early next week.

Have a great evening,
Chris




