Typical Summer Weather

The overall weather pattern will become increasingly unsettled over the next several days. Today will be another warm and humid day in advance of a cold front nearing from the north. This front will stall out before reaching our area, but out ahead of it, conditions will be conducive for showers and thunderstorms to fire up, especially this afternoon and evening. There will not be much of a steering flow, so any thunderstorm that does pop up today will be slow moving and may result in localized flash flooding.As high pressure builds into the Northeast Monday, it will help to push the cold front a bit farther south into our area. With the frontal boundary in the vicinity it will serve as a focal point for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. There will be plenty of moisture to work with, so once again any storm can be heavy and produce flash flooding. With the added cloud cover and increased shower and thunderstorm activity, temperatures will be several degrees lower compared to today.The front will stall out near or just to our south Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point it looks like most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will be to the south of the Triangle these days.However, given how close the boundary will still be to us, we will have to allow for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm with the daytime heating.Another cold front will near from the west toward the end of the week which will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart