More Storms Tomorrow

Scattered showers and storms will gradually diminish early this evening, with most storms gone by 9 or 10 pm. Most fireworks shows should go off, although a few showers and storms could linger into the midnight hour. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will return each afternoon through the weekend, but there will be lots of dry hours as well. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. That's the good news--temperatures won't be as hot as recent days.

Happy 4th of July!

