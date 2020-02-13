Wet Days Ahead

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the @NWSRaleigh for the western part of our area for later today. 1-2" possible. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Z8hNNxMGvi — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) May 27, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There will be a warm front which will be slowly pressing northward through the Carolinas today.This has already generated widespread clouds during the night, and it will lead to rounds of rain and an isolated thunderstorm or two today and tonight. What will really be driving the intensity of the rain in the Triangle and all across North Carolina is a body of low pressure which has been creeping northward along Florida's Atlantic coast. While this will, most likely, not be upgraded to a tropical depression or tropical storm, it will be supplying the region with lots of moisture during the next 24-36 hours. Therefore, we do expect temperatures mostly in the 70s today, along with rain of varying rates.The heaviest rain will fall on the western side of the viewing area in the next 24 hours. Because of this, the NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch.There is no change in our thoughts about the forecasts for Friday and the upcoming weekend. A more summer-like regime will take hold during this time frame as a ridge of high pressure located in the western Atlantic flexes its muscle, and an upper-level trough slowly moves eastward across the lower Mississippi Valley.Things will change Saturday night into Sunday as the ridge gives way to the advancing upper-level trough that will swing through the region.A lingering shower may persist on Sunday, but chances are activity will be relatively limited.Drier air will work in such that Monday appears dry with below-average temperatures and lower humidity.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather