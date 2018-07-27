WEATHER

Some Storms For Weekend

After a less rainy pattern the last two days, we are about to reverse that trend this weekend and lead into a wet beginning to middle of next week.

Moisture is on the rise again this weekend as we re-establish a deep south to southwest flow aloft. That increase in moisture along with the heating of the day each day this weekend, will be enough to help generate scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday through Wednesday next week, an upper-level trough will develop to our west in the middle Mississippi Valley and slowly move east.
There will be an uptick in the amount of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, though we want to stress it will not be raining all the time.
The best chance for the most showers and storms will continue to be afternoon and evening.

Have a great weekend!

Chris

