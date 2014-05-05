Wet End to the Work Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The initial disturbance that moved through the region yesterday did manage to bring the Triangle some spotty showers and light rain.Looking at the current radar, that rainfall is becoming more widespread as the moisture from Beta crosses the Appalachians and moves across North Carolina. This will give us a wet and cool day, with most places picking up 1-2 inches of rain. Flooding does not appear to be a major concern, though there could be temporary minor poor drainage area flooding if heavy rain sets up in one spot for a few hours. The best chance of any higher amounts would be east of I-95, especially over southeastern parts of the state, where t-storms are possible.A trough will push off the North Carolina coast early in the day tomorrow, and carry the rain and deep moisture away with it. We will continue to have rain through the first half of tonight, then it will begin to wind down later; there could still be a lingering shower even early tomorrow though as the low-level moisture remains plentiful and a weak trough lingers near the coast. We will dry out aloft, and the lower-level clouds try to break up a bit during the afternoon.The weekend will start with a warm and humid day as we get close to 80 for highs without any sun, and low 80s if we break out in occasional sunshine. A weak high will build across the area for Sunday, and allows more in the way of sunshine. We stay in the warm, humid air mass. The trough/weak front near the coast will need to be watched for any spotty shower/t-storm activity, but if something does occur, it would be east of the Triangle.We will be tracking a weak short wave as it moves out of Texas late in the weekend and then near or over us Sunday night into Monday. Though we'll see some rain with this as it comes through, the coverage and rainfall amounts are not looking very impressive.There are still differences in the models for the bulk of next week with how they handle the strong trough and associated features coming down out of Canada. The American has come around more to the European's timing, and doesn't push the front off the coast until early Wednesday after giving us a soaking rainfall with thunderstorms Tuesday into Tuesday night. The Euro is trying to develop a cut-off low at the base of the trough. This dives all the way into East Texas Tuesday and then heads northeastward Wednesday into Thursday. That would give us lighter rainfall Tuesday, but a wetter stretch for midweek instead of drying. For now, we are leaning toward the faster solution, but that will need to be watched in the coming days.Have a great weekend!Big Weather