Drying Out Monday

It will be dry tonight and tomorrow as weak high pressure settles in north of the state. We'll see more sunshine Monday with highs in the 70s. The humidity will also be lower behind a cold front.Clouds will increase Tuesday ahead of our next storm system.A shower or thunderstorm looks more likely for Wednesday due to southeasterly flow pumping in moist air. Winds will shift ahead of a cold front.Unfortunately, Halloween is looking wet right now. We'll see heavier rainfall as a cold front moves through Thursday. Temperatures will drop to the 60s during Trick-or-Treating time. The kids might also need to wear ponchos with their costumes.Cooler air arrives behind the cold front Friday through the weekend. Highs will dip down to the 60s on Saturday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart