Scattered Showers Today

A potent cloud deck will settle into the viewing area today and an influx of moisture will allow for the development of showers. This will form ahead of the next cold front that will push into the region late tomorrow. Ahead of this front, warm, moist air will continue to build over Central North Carolina tonight and tomorrow, leading to more showers.Then there might be a period of heavier rainfall and thunderstorms late tomorrow and tomorrow night ahead of and with the front. The warm flow ahead of this front should send readings up to near 80 degrees Fahrenheit tomorrow afternoon. There is a slight risk for severe weather for much of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic region tomorrow and tomorrow night.Once the front moves through, much cooler air will drill into the region. The wind flow will become tangent to the spine of the Appalachians. This westerly down sloping flow will help bring a break up in the clouds late tomorrow night, and Friday will be a sunny day.The air mass following this front will bring much cooler air with readings averaging about 4-8 degrees lower than normal on Friday.Readings Friday night will drop into the upper 30s in the urban areas and down into the mid-30s in the outlying areas in the countryside. A few spots might turn cold enough to support scattered frost by Saturday morning.High pressure building east from the central Plains states will help bring dry, stable weather to Central North Carolina this weekend. Both days of the weekend will be high on sunshine, but lower than normal in temperatures. This high will start to move off to the east during early next week. This will lead to a day-to-day warming trend.Lower-level moisture might increase enough by Tuesday of next week to support spotty showers across the region. Another cold front is projected to reach the Appalachians by Wednesday of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather