The cold front that came through this morning is now well to the east and south of central North Carolina. Cooler air behind the front will gradually move into the region tonight, and this will lead to a rather chilly night, with lows in the 30s.Clear skies and nearly calm conditions will set the stage for idea radiational cooling conditions. This will allow temperatures to drop to or just below freezing by dawn outside the more urban areas.High pressure over the Tennessee Valley and building over the Great Lakes will merge. This large surface high will help bring a sunny yet cooler day tomorrow. Temperatures will still rise into the middle to 50s tomorrow afternoon.As the surface high continues to build south and east, it will draw much cooler air into the region for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be in the middle 40s Thanksgiving Day with lows in the 20s by Friday morning.The surface high will remain centered over the Northeast and New England Friday creating an easterly flow across the region.An upper-level storm system that will help bring rain to California tomorrow will track eastward across the country the rest of this week arriving across the Deep South Friday. This will support the development of low pressure over southeastern Louisiana Friday night.Rain generated from this feature will spread from southwest to northeast across central North Carolina Saturday with the surface low passing to our south. Temperatures will be no higher than the 50s.Computer forecasts suggest most of central North Carolina will see rainfall totals of about 0.75 of an inch to 1.25 inches.The overall storm system looks pretty progressive and the wet weather should come to an end Saturday night. Drier air will bring a break up in the clouds later Saturday night or Sunday morning, and this will set the stage for a nice day on Sunday with partly sunny skies and readings warming into the 60s.Long-range computer models show another strong surge of dry, colder air moving into the eastern and southeast U.S. during Tuesday of next week.Have a great evening!Chris