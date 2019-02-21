A cold front dipping south toward the Triangle will keep plenty of clouds around today along with some light rain or drizzle off and on. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s before the front works its way through.With a strong area of high pressure holding its ground over the southwest Atlantic, the cold front will be stalling out over the area Friday and Saturday.This will keep us locked in an unsettled and cooler weather pattern with periods of rain both days.A stronger cold front will sweep through the area Sunday which will finally mix out this prolonged unsettled weather pattern. While there may be a shower or thunderstorm with the passage of this front, it will also turn noticeably warmer in advance of the front with temperatures soaring into the 70s.Temperatures returning to more seasonable levels behind the front early next week Monday and Tuesday.High pressure building in Monday will lead to a good deal of sunshine. Clouds will start to filter back in on Tuesday along with an isolated rain chance.Have a nice Thursday!Bigweather