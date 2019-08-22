Weather

Wet weather expected Friday evening, some high school football games moved up

We're going to see some wet weather Friday night, which might interfere with your weekend plans.

The storms could move in any time during the afternoon, but are more likely in the evening.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said temperatures will rise into the mid-90s Friday until storms move in and cool everything down.

He expects that to happen as early as 2 p.m., but more likely between 5 and 10 p.m.

The biggest threats from the storms are gusty wind, hail and heavy downpours.

Some of high school football games were moved from Friday to Thursday in order to avoid the storms.

Here is a list of Thursday night football games:

7 p.m.
Apex @ Broughton

Athens Drive @ Holly Springs

Bertie @ Riverside (Martin)

Bunn @ Vance County

Franklinton @ Rolesville

Northwood @ Apex Friendship

South Granville @ Knightdale

South Rowan @ Jesse Carson

Washington County @ Pasquotank County

Weldon @ Camden

7:30 p.m.

D.H. Conley @ Northeastern

Eastern Alamance @ Graham

Enloe @ South Garner

Lincolnton @ Stuart Cramer

8 p.m.
Rocky Mount @ Tarboro
Keep an eye on the radar here.
