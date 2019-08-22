Wet weather expected Friday evening, some high school football games moved up

We're going to see some wet weather Friday night, which might interfere with your weekend plans.The storms could move in any time during the afternoon, but are more likely in the evening.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said temperatures will rise into the mid-90s Friday until storms move in and cool everything down.He expects that to happen as early as 2 p.m., but more likely between 5 and 10 p.m.The biggest threats from the storms are gusty wind, hail and heavy downpours.Some of high school football games were moved from Friday to Thursday in order to avoid the storms.Here is a list of Thursday night football games:Apex @ BroughtonAthens Drive @ Holly SpringsBertie @ Riverside (Martin)Bunn @ Vance CountyFranklinton @ RolesvilleNorthwood @ Apex FriendshipSouth Granville @ KnightdaleSouth Rowan @ Jesse CarsonWashington County @ Pasquotank CountyWeldon @ CamdenD.H. Conley @ NortheasternEastern Alamance @ GrahamEnloe @ South GarnerLincolnton @ Stuart CramerRocky Mount @ Tarboro