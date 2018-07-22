A prolonged unsettled weather pattern will remain in place across the Triangle over the next several days thanks to a broad upper-level area of low pressure stalled out over the eastern third of the nation.While there can be a shower or thunderstorm around at just about anytime today, the best chance will be during the afternoon and early evening hours as daytime heating helps to destabilize the atmosphere.A similar setup will be in place Monday with plenty of clouds and a spotty shower or thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon.With very moist air in place and general low pressure in the vicinity, the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be around through the end of the week.Although it will remain humid through the week this more active weather pattern will result in below-average temperatures.The unsettled weather may persist into the weekend.Have a good day!Steve Stewart