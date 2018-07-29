A frontal zone will stall across the Triangle today and that will set the stage for showers, thunderstorms and drenching downpours in the area, especially this afternoon and evening. The frontal zone will remain in the area tonight and tomorrow and it will be humid with clouds and additional showers and thunderstorms. Clouds, showers and thunderstorms will keep the high temperature on the low side tomorrow, only reaching the low to mid-80s. The normal high temperature this time year is 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, a weak storm center currently over the central Plains will head to the east over the next couple of days and then it will be steered well to our north Tuesday into Thursday, thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic.A dip in the jet stream associated with the storm will get left behind over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and this will cause a moist south to southwest flow right into the Carolinas. It will continue to be unsettled across the Triangle Tuesday through Thursday with clouds and additional showers and thunderstorms. There will be locally heavy downpours at times, especially during the afternoon and evenings. The upper trough will shift eastward toward the Appalachians on Friday and then slowly pass to our north over the weekend. The moisture will continue to cross the Triangle Friday and Saturday with additional showers, thunderstorms and below-average temperatures, then it will turn a little warmer with some sun on Sunday, but there can still be a pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon.Have a great day!Steve Stewart