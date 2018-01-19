WEATHER

The difference between an ice floe, ice jam and an ice shove

They all involve ice, but they're not the same. Find out what makes ice floes, ice jams and ice shoves different. (Accuweather)

During winter, water in a river can rise, form into ice and then disintegrate into ice floes, shoves or jams. But what's the difference between the three?

When this river ice is blocked enough to create a wall, that's called an ice jam, according to Accuweather. Ice shoves are similar often creating 'mountains' of snow against a shoreline.

And when sheets of ice float across rivers, thats called an ice floe. To find out more about each type, watch the video above.
