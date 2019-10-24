accuweather

What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?

Santa Ana winds are one of the driving forces behind wildfires in Southern California, but diablo winds are a major concern in Northern California.

Diablo winds have the same mechanisms as Santa Ana winds. Offshore winds flow northeasterly over Nothern California's coastal ranges, AccuWeather explains. They usually bring warmer weather and drier air with them.

Unlike Santa Ana winds, though, Diablo winds are more common during the winter and autumn. They're the most dangerous in the autumn when vegetation is at its driest.

The name refers to the winds that blow into the Bay Area from Mount Diablo.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

When fall rolls around in Southern California, bone-dry conditions set the stage for massive wildfires, and the Santa Ana winds are the fuel that fans the flames.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindaccuweatherbrush firewildfiresevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What you need to know about wildfires, Santa Ana winds
Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains found in Nash Co. could belong to woman missing since 2004
Cary man almost lost $20k when scammer took control of phone number
Officer-involved shooting at Greenville Aldi store
Nearly $800 million of unclaimed cash available at state fair
Break-ins in Cary may involve traveling theft ring
First flu-related death of the season reported in NC
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine festival, Halloween & Barktoberfest
Show More
This replica of Michael Myers' house from Halloween is in NC
Search on for armed and dangerous man after woman found dead in Fayetteville
Saving Grace animal rescue closing in on $100,000 goal
Raleigh-based Zookies Cookies makes 2nd appearance on Shark Tank
Publix set to come to Clayton in 2020
More TOP STORIES News