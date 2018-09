When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be.Hurricanes are categorized by wind speed:Hurricane Florence, which as of Wednesday morning is a Category 4 in the Atlantic Ocean, is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 later this week. This means it will be important to avoid small buildings and low-lying roads.To compare, Hurricane Matthew, one of the most major hurricanes in recent state history, became a Category 5 at one point and made its fourth landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 . As another reference point, Hurricane Katrina was also a Category 5 at one point, and it made landfall as a Category 3