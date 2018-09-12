WEATHER

Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean ahead of Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is how strong it will be.

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be.

Hurricane Florence continues to be a dangerous Category 4 storm. The National Weather Service says it "will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast."


Hurricanes are categorized by wind speed:

Category 1- (74-95) MPH
Category 2- (96-110) MPH
Category 3- (111-129) MPH
Category 4- (130-156) MPH
Category 5- (157-Higher) MPH

Hurricane Florence, which as of Wednesday morning is a Category 4 in the Atlantic Ocean, is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 later this week. This means it will be important to avoid small buildings and low-lying roads.

To compare, Hurricane Matthew, one of the most major hurricanes in recent state history, became a Category 5 at one point and made its fourth landfall in South Carolina as Category 1. As another reference point, Hurricane Katrina was also a Category 5 at one point, and it made landfall as a Category 3.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florenceweatherNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track pushes farther south
LIST: Mandatory evacuations issued ahead of Hurricane Florence
Experts: Storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track pushes farther south
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Durham brewery offers filtered water during Hurricane Florence
Experts: Storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along coast
Search dogs sent to NC coast to help with Hurricane Florence
NC Emergency Management: Finish Hurricane Florence preps ASAP
EPA OKs emergency fuel waiver for North Carolina
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
Show More
How to prepare for a hurricane
How tropical storms and hurricanes can cause tornadoes
The hunt for generators ahead of Hurricane Florence
LIST: Hurricane Florence school closings
Video: Chaotic scene at Durham Walmart ahead of Hurricane Florence
More News