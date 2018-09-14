What to expect in Wake County as Tropical Storm Florence moves through the Triangle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4246340" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Damage from Hurricane Florence has been seen across Wake County

As Tropical Storm Florence barrels through the Carolinas, high winds and rain will continue through the weekend.On Friday, winds gusted around 47 miles per hour at RDU and one to two inches of rain fell across the Triangle.Saturday should be similar to Friday. Winds will stay high and gust as high as 30 miles per hour.Winds will be the highest in the Sandhills.It will be wet most of the day with heavy rain at times and flash flooding will be possible along with more power outages.Sunday should be a soggy day, but winds will die down.But so far, some damage has already been seen across Wake County.On Misty River Drive in Raleigh, a home had a large tree fall directly on top of it, splitting the home in two.The family who owns the house had not even lived there for more than a month when the storm crushed it.Luckily, the family of five was unharmed.Over in Fuquay Varina, a home that is said to be around 100 years old also had a large tree fall on it.The historic home, known as the Walter Aiken House, is located on South Fuquay Avenue.