accuweather

Jupiter, the Milky Way and other things to see in the sky in June 2019

Look to the sky this month -- there's a lot going on! Here's a look at what to expect from AccuWeather:

  • June will be one of the best times to see Jupiter in the night sky. The gas giant will reach opposition on June 10, and you might be able to see the planet's signature red spot or its largest moons through a telescope.
  • June 21 marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. Seasons change because of Earth's tilt on its axis as it orbits the sun.
  • Try to catch a glimpse of the Milky Way. Head to a dark area on a clear, moonless night. The Milky Way will look like a fuzzy, faint stream of milk across the night sky.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummeraccuweatherstarspace
ACCUWEATHER
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What are the symptoms?
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
What you need to know about rip currents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County EMS respond to drowning call involving 5-year-old
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in shooting at municipal center
Police investigating after man shot dead in Raleigh
Durham police investigating hit-and-run
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
WEEKEND EVENTS: Farmers' markets, movies with dogs & spring wine walk
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates $10k to education charity
Show More
Virginia Beach shooting suspect worked for city for 15 years
Many crimes in Wake County happening in broad daylight
Quanell X on Maleah Davis suspect: 'Derion snapped'
Wake County dad shares skin cancer survival story
Johnston Co. man recounts frightening moment when stranger knocked on his door
More TOP STORIES News