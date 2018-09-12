WEATHER

When is 'gouging' not really gouging?

EMBED </>More Videos

As supplies run low, there are concerns about price gouging.

Tonya Simpson
With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the North Carolina coast many people are trying to stock up on water, gas, batteries and other storm essentials.

As supplies run low, there are plenty of concerns about price gouging, or charging unreasonably excessive prices.

North Carolina's price gouging law is currently in effect. The law is typically triggered when the state suffers from or is threatened by a natural disaster.

Under the law, price gougers can be charged up to $5,000 per violation.

So how exactly gouging determined? Under the law, there are three main points to consider:
  1. Is the higher price charged by the seller due to increased costs by the supplier or an increase in the cost of providing the good or service?
  2. Does the price charged by the seller exceed the average price in the prior 60 days?
  3. Is the higher price charged by the seller due to fluctuations in the market or market trends?

A lot of pictures are making the rounds on social media of some brands of water selling for $30-$40 or more. It sounds absurd, but simple math shows it's likely not price gouging. If a single 1-liter bottle of Smartwater sells for between $1.59 - $2.79 per bottle, that means a case of 24 bottles would sell for $38.16 - $66.96

Attorney General Josh Stein said most price gouging is very obvious. "If they see a gas station charging $6 or $7 a gallon or vendors selling milk for $10 a gallon, something that doesn't seem right, let us know and we can look into it."

The price gouging law applies to sellers, distributors, and manufacturers and can stay in effect 45 days after the state of emergency is lifted.

If you believe that a business is engaged in price gouging you should report them to the North Carolina Attorney General's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florenceweatherNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
Hurricane Florence now a Category 3, still 'dangerous'
1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says
What do hurricane categories really mean?
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence now a Category 3, still 'dangerous'
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Florence is 'going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast': FEMA
Durham brewery offers filtered water during Hurricane Florence
Experts: Storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along coast
1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Search dogs sent to NC coast to help with Hurricane Florence
Show More
NC Emergency Management: Finish Hurricane Florence preps ASAP
EPA OKs emergency fuel waiver for North Carolina
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
How to prepare for a hurricane
How tropical storms and hurricanes can cause tornadoes
More News