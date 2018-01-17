Why hasn't the snow started falling everywhere yet?

3am Wed Radar: #Snow just entering western counties of viewing area. Will have live coverage on @ABC11_WTVD starting at 4am & running all morning long. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/sPHxaIOnBJ — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 17, 2018

As precipitation slowly moved east Wednesday morning, some of you were probably wondering, "Where is the snow?"Precipitation started moving into western counties just after 2:30 a.m.Snow hit most of Raleigh just before 9:30 a.m., moving towards Fayetteville and Goldsboro as late as noon.For most areas, the precipitation started as a rain/snow mix, eventually changing over to snow."That's great," you're probably thinking, still questioning why it took forever to see that white, fluffy stuff.Well, Big Weather said most precipitation forming Wednesday morning wasn't falling to the ground.He said the atmosphere was still rather warm - mid-30s - and as the precipitation fell through it, the rain would cool the atmosphere, which would help that precipitation turn into snow; however, he said pinpointing a time when that will happen was difficult.