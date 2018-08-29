ACCUWEATHER

Why does Manhattan smell in the summer?

EMBED </>More Videos

You can't deny the allure of Manhattan in the summertime. But on a hot day, there's something beyond the thermostat that increases: the smell. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK --
You can't deny the allure of Manhattan in the summertime. But on a hot day, there's something beyond the thermostat that increases: the smell.

"I don't think of New York as stinky, but when it hits you, it hits hard," resident Pamela Vilorio said.

There are many reasons why it's hard to escape the stench, according to AccuWeather. New York City has the highest population density in the country. According to the U.S. Census, it's about 27,000 people per square mile, and that much body odor can cause problems.

With that many people also comes a lot of garbage. When the heat and humidity get more intense in the summer, so does the smell.

The city is usually warmer because of pollution, which causes a greenhouse effect and allows bacteria to grow faster and also contributes to the smell.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathernew york citybizarresummer
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
WEATHER
Shower Chances Up A Bit
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Farmer's Almanac releases its winter forecast
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
Two dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
McCollum Ranch leader accused of holding children in involuntary servitude dies
Snapchat video shows young children smoking, two NC women arrested
Suspect arrested in murder of former Playboy model
Poorly maintained bus stop concerns Raeford mom
New, innovative drone program to make medical deliveries
Potentially life-threatening mix up prompts medication recall
More possible Silent Sam demonstrations at UNC Chapel Hill Thursday
Show More
Cat with rabies bites two children and dog in Raleigh
I-Team: Counselors, parents, students talk new trends in bullying
Florida sheriff: Shooting involving Uber driver is 'classic stand your ground case'
Raleigh's renovated Moore Square on track for April opening
Gov. Cooper petitions NC Supreme Court to drop controversial amendment proposals
More News