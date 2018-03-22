Why so many nor'easters this year?

The Northeast has seen a whopping four nor'easters this March.It's not especially unusual for nor'easters to come back-to-back, AccuWeather explains. In 2015, three nor'easters hit between Jan. 25 and Feb. 11.This year's storms, though, have been relatively strong. AccuWeather's Bernie Rayno said the pattern of nor'easters can be explained by the influence of other storms around the country."It's been a meteorological traffic jam across North America during the month of March," he said, explaining that areas of cold air build in the northeast, while slow-moving storms linger on the Eastern Seaboard.Learn more from AccuWeather in the video above.