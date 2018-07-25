BEACHES

What is upwelling? Why some beaches have clear water and others are murkier

EMBED </>More Videos

Some beaches have crystal clear water while others are murky and gray. While you might think pollution turns clear water murky, there's usually a different explanation. (Shutterstock)

Some beaches have crystal clear water while others are murky and gray. While you might think pollution turns clear water murky, there's usually a different explanation, according to AccuWeather.

Oceans move east to west as the Earth spins because of its rotation, creating a phenomenon known as upwelling. That's when the warmer surface temperatures of the ocean move further out to sea and are replaced with deeper, colder and more sediment-rich waters.

The Pacific Ocean is huge and turns a lot of water brownish-gray as a result of upwelling. In the Bahamas, meanwhile, coral reefs act as a barrier to break the force of upwellings.

There are areas in the Pacific that still have clear water and heavy waves, but that's because of what's in the water. Cloudier, gray water is more nutrient-rich than clear, sparkling water. Murky water is home to a lot of marine life like jellyfish, too.

Sediment plays a big factor in water color. Smaller, more fine sand particles can make water murkier since they are easily agitated. In clear water, sediments may be coarser and tougher to stir up since they are heavier and made of shell pieces and dead coral chunks.
Related Topics:
weatheroceansocean beachu.s. & worldbeachessummeraccuweatherscience
BEACHES
NC Coast is hot spot for prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth
How to survive a rip current
Woman impaled by beach umbrella on Maryland beach
Hidden Gem: Sharks Tooth Island on Cape Fear River
2 children possibly bitten by sharks off Fire Island in New York
More beaches
WEATHER
Warmer Temps Ahead
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Hersheypark set to reopen Tuesday following flooding
How to survive a rip current
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
More Weather
Top Stories
Pedestrian killed in crash involving Fayetteville police car ID'd
Beyu Caffe expanding to Duke University's campus
Where did the beach go? 10-foot cliff prompts beach closure at Nags Head
Kroger to close 3 more Triangle stores, pharmacies early
Wake Co. preschool teacher charged for grabbing and poking child
Airbnb guests caught on camera stealing from neighbor's home in Nashville
Body camera captures police restraining 10-year-old
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
Show More
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Taco Bell queso dip recalled, may cause botulism
Watch: Colorado sinkhole swallows car
NC Coast is hot spot for prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
More News