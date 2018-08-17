ACCUWEATHER

What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health

EMBED </>More Videos

If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather. (California Highway Patrol)

If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather.

"It's not only wood, it's also everything else in the forest. It could be structures. Especially if there's cars or any other industrial things being burned, that just adds a lot of factors into what's in the wildfire smoke," AccuWeather meteorologist Faith Eherts explained.

Small particles can enter your lungs, making it harder to breathe. You could also be inhaling toxic gases from burning synthetic materials.

MORE: Wildfire weather: How massive blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms

"It could be chemicals and rubber and whatever is stored in the house; that's added to the mix and that can be particularly more toxic," ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Andrew Ordon said.

Carbon monoxide is the most common gas found in wildfire smoke. It can be deadly, even in small quantities.

Heat is also a major threat. When toxic gases heat up, they can burn your respiratory tract. When the air gets hot enough, a single breath can be fatal.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatheru.s. & worldwildfirebrush firefirehealthdisaster
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
WEATHER
Rain Chances Through the Weekend
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
More Weather
Top Stories
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Man sentenced to 85 years for raping 6-year-old girl at Raleigh church
VIDEO: Man takes on parking gate - parking gate wins
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on Wake County highway
Find your child's WCPSS bus route here
The veterans behind the flyovers at local football games
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Show More
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
Adorable girl reads her own version of the Bible to her cat
Raleigh Restaurant Week: Local YouTubers try it out
Man arrested following crash involving Durham school bus
Free physicals offered for Triangle middle, high school students
More News