We are watching two systems at the moment.
The first, Tropical Strom Gordon, is already affecting the United States.
Tropical Storm #Gordon forms. It will affect the Gulf Coast Tuesday into Wednesday with up to 7" of rain possible! #alwx #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/sLdxxuLW17— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 3, 2018
Gordon formed off the coast of Florida after 8 a.m. Monday.
It should move into the Gulf within the next few hours, and when it does, it will have some time to intensify over warmer waters.
However, it will not be a factor in our weather but could bring heavy rainfall to the Gulf Coast states.
According to the WPC, they could see 4-7" of rain; winds gust could reach 30-40 mph.
The other system we are watching is Tropical Storm Florence.
It's located almost 900 miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands.
The long-range forecast keeps this system out in the Atlantic all the way through the weekend.
Looking at the long-range forecasts, there are a lot of different solutions as to where this system will end up.
Should we be worried that Florence will visit us? Not yet, but we will need to keep an eye on it.
September is usually the busiest month for us in the tropics, and we're just getting started.
By the way, now is the time to have a plan.
Start working on yours today and make sure to have your hurricane emergency kit ready.
See what Big Weather keeps in his!