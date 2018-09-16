Wilmington families impacted by Florence prepare for no running water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --Families impacted by Florence in Wilmington are asked to prepare as they may soon be without running water.
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is advising people to begin filling up their bathtubs and water jugs in case the water treatment plants stop running. They could lose drinking water if the agency doesn't get fuel in the next 48 hours.
According to the agency, the city has been cut off and resources can't get through because of the flooded roads. "CFPUA is now looking at ways to get fuel via ship or air," the utility wrote. If additional fuel isn't found, the agency won't be able to continue service for public health and safety, which includes firefighting and other essential services.
Updates on the situation will be given as soon as possible.