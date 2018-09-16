HURRICANE FLORENCE

Wilmington families impacted by Florence prepare for no running water

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Florence videos: Storm brings massive flooding, topples gas stations (1 of 114)

Steve Stewart has the latest update on Tropical Depression Florence

Steve Stewart has the latest update on Tropical Depression Florence

Lenaé Frazier
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Families impacted by Florence in Wilmington are asked to prepare as they may soon be without running water.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is advising people to begin filling up their bathtubs and water jugs in case the water treatment plants stop running. They could lose drinking water if the agency doesn't get fuel in the next 48 hours.

According to the agency, the city has been cut off and resources can't get through because of the flooded roads. "CFPUA is now looking at ways to get fuel via ship or air," the utility wrote. If additional fuel isn't found, the agency won't be able to continue service for public health and safety, which includes firefighting and other essential services.

Updates on the situation will be given as soon as possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanewaterWilmingtonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
WATCH LIVE: Florence flooding is most dangerous right now, Governor says
Sandhills flooding: Water from Florence still rising
How to get mental health support after Florence
Florence updates: 15 dead, including 10 in NC
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Florence flooding is most dangerous right now, Governor says
How to get mental health support after Florence
Florence updates: 15 dead, including 10 in NC
911 or 211: Which one should you dial?
Exclusive first look at Atlantic Beach after Hurricane Florence
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Florence flooding is most dangerous right now, Governor says
Cape Fear River at flood stage, expected to pass Matthew
Exclusive first look at Atlantic Beach after Hurricane Florence
Officials say there may be sewage in Florence floodwaters
VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington
Rescue crews from all over the country ready to assist North Carolina
VIDEO: Sanford Dam breaches in Boiling Spring Lakes
Good Samaritans help Humvee submerged in Florence floodwaters
Show More
Durham couple doesn't let Florence stop them from tying the knot
Florence rains cause collapse at NC coal ash landfill
VIDEO: News team takes shelter during tornado warning
The life cycle of a hurricane
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
More News