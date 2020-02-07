Weather

Wind Advisory in effect for all of NC as 40 MPH gusts possible

The rain is gone, but North Carolina isn't out of the woods yet when it comes to severe weather this week.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of North Carolina on Friday at 5 a.m.

Winds could get up to 40 miles per hour, putting trees at risk to fall with the ground still saturated from Thursday's heavy rains. Most of the area got over an inch of precipitation.



The advisory goes through 4 p.m. Nearly 30,000 people in North Carolina were without power on Friday morning, according to Duke Energy's power map. Many area school districts delayed or canceled classes on Friday.

River flooding is also a concern. A Flood Warning was out for the Little River at Manchester in Cumberland County and the Neuse River in Johnston County.
