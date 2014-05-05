Weather

Wind Chill Index Values in the 20s Monday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A potent cold front arrives tonight, bringing very cold air to central North Carolina. Due to the combination of clear skies and breezy conditions, temperatures will fall into the 30s with wind chill index values in the upper 20s. That's why the National Weather Service has placed a Freeze Warning in effect for portions of the northern Piedmont.


Tomorrow will be bright and sunny but very cold with temperatures only reaching into the low to mid 50s, about 15 degrees below average.

Election Day will start off cool with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. It'll be another sunny day, and warmer than Monday, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week and we'll see plenty of sunshine for much of the week.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson
