Windy & Cold Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The upper-level trough over the area isn't ready to depart yet, with the coastal storm that is still dumping copious amounts of snow over the Northeast still sitting southeast of Long Island. As that storm pulls slowly away to the east today, the trough aloft will linger and keep a lot of clouds in place over the Triangle. There will be some breaks of sunshine, especially this afternoon as drier air behind the storm makes better progress into the region on a northwesterly flow. There is a last bit of energy aloft triggering some flurries over the region, mainly across northern areas; this will move away early.We also have a cold, gusty wind pouring into the region today to go along with the clouds. It will feel wintry with highs only in the mid-40s; the wind will make it feel no better than the mid-30s for most of the day.Skies will begin to clear tonight. A cold, gusty north to northwest wind will also persist, and with temperatures down into the 20s overnight, it will be a very cold start to tomorrow. Wind chills will be in the teens in spots.However, as high pressure continues to build our way, the wind will ease and we'll keep plenty of sunshine around. This combination makes tomorrow feel much less harsh, especially as temperatures recover into the upper 40s.The high will build through the area tomorrow night into Thursday with clear skies, though clouds do start to arrive Thursday afternoon ahead of the next storm. Temperatures will also continue to recover as the worst of the cold air moves out of the region, and the flow becomes more southerly by Thursday. This allows temperatures to recover back to the low 50s.Some of the coldest air of the season is headed our way early next week.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather