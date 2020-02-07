Windy & Colder Today

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 5am and continues through 4pm. Winds could gust 40+mph. With wet roots, trees could fall & power outages are possible throughout Friday. #ncwx #wind pic.twitter.com/VxujPT9fpa — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 7, 2020

The latest cold front is expected to push to the east of the area shortly after daybreak, and the wind will be turning to the west and northwest. Some temperatures in the region will be in the 60s early this morning, but these will start to slowly fall during midday and early this afternoon. As a result, most locations will be much cooler this afternoon with temps in the 40s.Since high pressure will continue to build eastward will be in sharp contrast to the departing storm that will be deepening over the Northeast, there will be a strong pressure gradient in the Carolinas. As a result, winds can gust as high as 40 mph this afternoon. We have a wind advisory in effect through 4pm this afternoon.This northwest wind flow will help bring colder air tonight and tomorrow.A weak upper-level disturbance moving over Virginia and North Carolina later tomorrow and tomorrow night will force a weak cold front through the region tomorrow night and early Sunday. This will bring thicker clouds Saturday afternoon.This whole system will move east of the Triangle and central North Carolina by Sunday morning. So, the rest of Sunday will turn out partly sunny with near-average afternoon high temperatures for early February.Another cold front approaching from the northwest will bring increasing clouds Monday. This system brings wet weather later Monday and Monday night into Tuesday of next week. That front will move east and south out of the region and weak high pressure building in from the west Tuesday night and Wednesday should bring a dry and more stable weather pattern.That high pressure area will be short lived as yet another surface storm and cold front develop in the central U.S. then track eastward. This system will bring more clouds Wednesday night and the chance of some wet weather Thursday into Thursday night.Have a nice weekend and hold onto your hat today!Bigweather