Windy & Cooler

An existing outbreak of thunderstorms, continues to drift to the south and east. They will move through this morning then skies will clear throughout the day.Later today, a cold front will swing though central North Carolina. It will be attached to a strengthening wave of low pressure which will move into southeastern Canada. The best upper-level support capable of causing a new outbreak of strong or severe thunderstorms will bepassing the Carolinas well to the north and east. It will become breezy to locally windy this afternoon with most temperatures climbing into the lower 80s.Tomorrow, high pressure will settle into the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys. There will be enough of a pressure gradient in place across the region to generate some gusty breezes, and there will be some sunshine. It will also be noticeably cooler, and much closer to theseasonal averages with temperatures in the 60s.The weekend will start off on a nice note with high pressure in control. This will promote lots of sunshine and less wind on Saturday.Compared to a few days ago, the computer models are in much better agreement regarding how to handle an upper-level low currently spinning over Southern California. It looks like the weather will go downhill rapidly on Easter Sunday as high pressure moves offshore.Moisture will be increasing from the south and west, and rain spreads out across the Carolinas during the afternoon. There will also be embedded thunderstorms, any of which can be strong and gusty.Some rain will linger into Monday, but the overall trend will be for drier and cooler air to return early next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather