Windy with Spotty Showers Tomorrow

The last of the rain quickly sweeping off the east coast early this evening and drier air will filter into the region tonight with clearing. A ridge of high pressure is expected build across the southern Appalachians and into the Piedmont tonight and early tomorrow.A cold front is being forecast to push through the area late tomorrow. This boundary is only expected to produce a gusty breeze and a few spotty showers.High pressure follows into the region on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions. The next system to affect us is currently racing across southern California. This will become a potent storm upon reaching the southern plains on Wednesday with areas of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms. This storm system will be arriving in the Triangle on Thursday. Not only bringing with it another round of soaking rain, but also a much better chance for thunderstorms.By Friday, the front will be offshore and a bubble of high pressure should bring drier air back to the region.The next low pressure system expected to track across the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast over the weekend, dragging a front into North Carolina Saturday or Saturday night.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson