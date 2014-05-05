Windy Start to a Colder Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After overnight rain, showers will begin to taper off as we head into the afternoon. It will still be a warm and windy day with wind gusts from 30 - 40 mph at times.Breezy conditions continue on Tuesday and it'll be cold with highs not even reaching into the 50s for many of us. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s/low 40s for much of the day.Wednesday will be sunny but still chilly with highs only in the low 50s. Then more seasonable air returns for Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds.The next best chance for rain arrives late Friday into early Saturday.Have a great week!Big Weather