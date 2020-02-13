Windy with Spotty Showers Today

With some sun returning to Central North Carolina today, it will be breezy and warmer than yesterday was. Although the Triangle did not quite gain a full inch of rain, and most of the stronger thunderstorms that occurred in the coastal Carolinas were confined mainly to the morning hours, the temperature forecast for areas in and near Raleighwas pretty much on target. Most highs only made the lower 60s.A cold front will push through the area late this afternoon. The models are suggesting there could be a brief shower or two before the day is done. It does not look like the rain will be heavy, nor will it be widespread, and most of the are will stay rain-free.High pressure builds into the region tomorrow, bringing with it lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions.The next system to affect us is currently racing across Southern California. This will become a potent storm upon reaching the southern Plains tomorrow, with areas of heavy rain and strong-to-severe thunderstorms. This storm system will be arriving in the Triangle on Thursday. Not only will it be bringing another round of soaking rain, but there will also be a much better chance for thunderstorms, some of which may become strong or severe.By Friday, the front will be offshore and a bubble of high pressure brings drier air back to the Carolinas. While prior runs of the European Model were suggesting this low pressure may take a bit longer to depart, this global model look more progressive now. Although there may be some clouds that tend to linger on Friday morning, the balanceof the day will be rain-free.The next low pressure system is expected to track across the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast over the weekend, dragging a front into North Carolina Saturday or Saturday night. That will bring with it another round of showers.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather