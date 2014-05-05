Winter Ends Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the end, despite plenty of warmth and humidity the severe threat never materialized over much of North Carolina yesterday, as the storms weakened moving eastward. There were damaging wind reports on the western side of the viewing area, and one along the Virginia/North Carolina border as well. It was that the damp & drizzly morning that we had that stabilized the atmosphere. It was too much to overcome in the afternoon, even if some storms still looked threatening. Personally, I'm OK with that. Keep those storms away!Those storms are now well off to the east, and moving away, and we have a cold front sinking southward across Virginia. This will move across the Triangle to start the day, bringing rain with it.Temperatures ahead of it are mostly in the mid-50s, but once that works through, they will fall as cooler air gets funneled into the region. The models are showing the clouds breaking late in the day, but most of the time will be cloudy and feel much colder than yesterday's mid-70s. Readings will likely stay above 50 through about7 a.m., then drop into the mid-40s during the midday hours. We may see some recovery this afternoon, but it will stay in the 40s. Winds will be gusty too, up to 35mph in spots.An area of high pressure will take over for the weekend with dry, cool conditions. A weak upper-level low is expected to linger over the Southeast with a storm developing off the Southeast coast. Depending on where that storm sets up, our sky cover could range from clear to cloudy. Tomorrow will be on the sunnier side, and then the concern for clouds will increase for Sunday and even into Monday.With more consistency in the models now that the event is closer, I feel comfortable leaving the forecast dry with the rain likely to stay well to our south and east. Clouds are most likely over coastal areas, but at least patchy clouds could reach back through the Triangle, and fine-tune as we see where the low sets up. If it does end up cloudier than I'm currently saying, temperatures could be several degrees lower, though if it ends up sunnier we could see reading a little bit higher than my forecast.High pressure will move away to the east for Tuesday, and the flow across the area will become southeast.Have a great weekend!Big Weather