All eyes are on the Winter Storm that will impact central North Carolina late in the weekend.Clouds will be streaming overhead today in advance of a major storm that will be moving from the lower Mississippi River Valley eastward.It will be quite chilly with high temperatures in the low and mid-40s across the Triangle. Some rain will streak across southern North Carolina and to the south of the Triangle this afternoon, and this storm is expected to track across northern Florida tonight, then off the Carolina coast Sunday night. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will be shifting northward across the Triangle early tonight before turning to snow from Raleigh on north and west. A wintry mix is expected not too far to the south and east. Snow will come down hard at times later tonight and Sunday morning, resulting in very dangerous travel conditions, especially from Raleigh on north and west. Some roads will become impassable, especially heading west from the city.Warm air embedded within the storm will cause a wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain and possibly freezing rain around Raleigh Sunday afternoon, while plain rain falls farther south and east. Heavy snow will continue west and north of the Triangle Sunday afternoon. As the storm center moves out to sea Sunday night, a mainly light wintry mix will linger Sunday night into Monday morning, continuing slippery and treacherous travel.From Saturday night into Sunday evening we're anticipating up to 4 inches of snow and ice in Raleigh, 6 or so inches in Durham and Chapel Hill, and a couple of inches just to the west of Interstate 95.There will be 8" or more west of the Triangle toward the mountains where the cold air will be more entrenched. Drier air will move in from the north on Monday afternoon, but it will probably remain cloudy and cold the rest of the day. High pressure builds in from the west Tuesday and Wednesday with sun on Tuesday and partial sun Wednesday, but watch for black ice and slippery travel at night.We'll be with you through the weekend, stay safe!Steve Stewart