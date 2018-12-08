A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will be shifting northward across
the Triangle early tonight before turning to snow from Raleigh on north
and west. A wintry mix is expected not too far to the south and east.
Snow will come down hard at times later tonight and tomorrow morning,
resulting in very dangerous travel conditions, especially from Raleigh on
north and west. Some roads will become impassable, especially heading west
from the city.
Warm air embedded within the storm will cause a wintry mix of snow,
sleet, rain around Raleigh late tomorrow morning into tomorrow night,
while plain rain falls farther south and east. Heavy snow will
continue west and north of the Triangle tomorrow afternoon. As the
storm center moves out to sea tomorrow night, a mainly light wintry
mix will linger tomorrow night into Monday morning, continuing
slippery and treacherous travel.
From tonight into tomorrow evening, we're anticipating up 2-4
inches of snow and ice in Raleigh, with some slightly higher totals
towards Chapel Hill and Durham, near a foot of snow towards Roxboro
and an inch or so for the northern counties near and east of I-95.
There will be a foot or more of snow west of the Triangle toward the
mountains where the cold air will be more entrenched. Drier air will
move in from the north on Monday afternoon, but it will probably
remain cloudy and cold the rest of the day. High pressure builds in
from the west Tuesday and Wednesday with sun on Tuesday and partial
sun Wednesday, but watch for black ice and slippery travel at night.
We'll be with you through the weekend, stay safe!
Steve Stewart
