A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will be shifting northward acrossthe Triangle early tonight before turning to snow from Raleigh on northand west. A wintry mix is expected not too far to the south and east.Snow will come down hard at times later tonight and tomorrow morning,resulting in very dangerous travel conditions, especially from Raleigh onnorth and west. Some roads will become impassable, especially heading westfrom the city.Warm air embedded within the storm will cause a wintry mix of snow,sleet, rain around Raleigh late tomorrow morning into tomorrow night,while plain rain falls farther south and east. Heavy snow willcontinue west and north of the Triangle tomorrow afternoon. As thestorm center moves out to sea tomorrow night, a mainly light wintrymix will linger tomorrow night into Monday morning, continuingslippery and treacherous travel.From tonight into tomorrow evening, we're anticipating up 2-4inches of snow and ice in Raleigh, with some slightly higher totalstowards Chapel Hill and Durham, near a foot of snow towards Roxboroand an inch or so for the northern counties near and east of I-95.There will be a foot or more of snow west of the Triangle toward themountains where the cold air will be more entrenched. Drier air willmove in from the north on Monday afternoon, but it will probablyremain cloudy and cold the rest of the day. High pressure builds infrom the west Tuesday and Wednesday with sun on Tuesday and partialsun Wednesday, but watch for black ice and slippery travel at night.We'll be with you through the weekend, stay safe!Steve Stewart