NC weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; some counties could see 3-4 inches of snow near Va. border

The warning is out for Granville, Halifax, Person, Vance and Warren counties until 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The NWS is forecasting these counties could see up to three to four inches of snow accumulation. Many other counties in the area are under a Winter Storm Advisory.
In Roxboro, one of the units in our breaking news fleet already had a coating of snow around 2:30 a.m. Roxboro police said they have responded to seven crashes throughout Person County since midnight. Around 6 a.m., a tree went down across Highway 158, blocking the road and affecting some power lines.
Our crews saw a car stuck on the side of the road in Roxboro as well as a semi truck stuck on US-64 in Rocky Mount.
Looks like this semi truck slid off the road. This is US-64 in Rocky Mount, NC.
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said precipitation will move out of our region between 5 to 8 a.m. beginning in the southwest part of the viewing area. Skies will clear out mid-morning with the sun returning. Temperatures will stay well below average in the 40s and wind chills will be in the 30s for most of the day with a stiff wind gust around 25 MPH.
The above freezing temperatures and gusty winds should help melt most of the snow. However, lows will be in the 20s tonight, meaning any leftover snow will refreeze.
In Wake County, snow plows were out around 5 a.m. as some roads were coated with a slushy mixture.
On Wednesday, the Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the northern half of our viewing area from midnight through 8 a.m. on Thursday. The advisory includes the Triangle counties along with areas north, bordering I-85 and I-95.
The Winter Weather Advisory continues through 8am. Snow will move out this morning leaving behind a cold and windy day with windchills in the 30s most of the day. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/fPSSgn9HWT— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) January 28, 2021
Accumulations now look to be 3 to 4 inches of snow along the Virginia border and 2 to 3 inches in the Triangle. Areas south of the Triangle should see less than an inch.
Most of the accumulation should be grassy surfaces, but since this will be occurring at night, there could be slick spots in the morning.
"This looks to be similar to our event last February which dropped 1 to 3 inches one evening, but did not accumulate on the roads much," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said. "Should be a very wet snow, which will be pretty on the trees, etc. It's not often we go from the 50s and sunshine to snow in less than 12 hours; should be interesting."
There were some power outage problems in our northern counties, mainly around Henderson, Daddysville and Littleton.
Wednesday night's rain has the North Carolinas Department of Transportation's salt and sand trucks on standby due to the possibility that it would wash away. Crews are expected to report for duty between midnight and 4 a.m.
The NCDOT expects much of the winter precipitation to melt quickly, but the main concern is higher-elevation roads and bridges
The Sandhills region will see less accumulation, from flurries to a half-inch.
Typically, our snow events happen when cold air is already in place, and moisture moves into the area.
That's what happened 21 years ago in one of the biggest snow events the Triangle has ever seen.
Here's a look back at that snow and what forecasters learned from it:
